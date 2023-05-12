Vigor student receives more than $2 million in college scholarships

PRICHARD, Ala. (WALA) - One Vigor student has a big decision to make in the next few weeks.

The soon-to-be Vigor grad has been accepted to more than 80 colleges across the country.

That’s not all...his scholarship offers top more than $2 million.

A record for a Vigor student.

Lewis, an honor roll student, is not only smart but very determined.

“You can do anything you set your mind to. Once you have that drive and the focus you just have to stay focused and put your mind to it,” Lewis said.

He never imagined he would be making history before he graduated.

Lewis says he set a goal and didn’t stop until he reached it.

“I decided to apply to multiple schools and the college acceptances just kept coming in frequently,” Lewis said. “Once I saw how far the scholarships were going up I decided to try to set a goal to go to a million.”

Lewis surpassed his goal.

The path to get here wasn’t easy. Lewis says as a student coming out of Prichard anyone can achieve this goal.

“I felt very proud of myself to see, coming from Prichard, it just felt good to set a high standard for everybody else,” Lewis said.

He’s not the only one that’s proud.

His mother Wendolyn Mose says she’s always known her son would be a success.

“When Dave was born my mom called him boss man, she’s no longer with us so it made me cry because I know she’d be so proud of Dave,” Mose said. “Dave really made the whole family proud.”

As he walks down the Vigor halls one last time, he has a word of advice for anyone wanting to follow in his footsteps.

“I just want to inspire everyone to do what I did. It’s not really hard,” Lewis said. “I just want everybody to stay focused and have the drive to become successful.”

Lewis says he is still undecided but wants to pursue a biology degree with aspirations of being a radiologist or cardiologist.

Vigor’s graduation will take place Friday, May 12 at 9:00 a.m.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.