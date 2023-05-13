1 arrested after standoff in Foley

FOLEY, Ala. (WALA) - A 48-year-old man is in the Baldwin County Jail following an hourslong standoff Friday in Foley.

Juvenal Aguilar Morales faces one count of domestic violence menacing and one outstanding warrant for domestic violence harassment.

The Foley Police Department responded to Jack’s Mobile Home Park located on U.S. 98 West in Foley around 3:05 p.m. Friday after a man reportedly pointed a gun at his girlfriend inside of the residence. According to authorities, the woman and her children had already gotten out of the home when Foley officers arrived and were located at a neighbor’s residence.

The woman reported that the man, later identified as Morales, was in the back bedroom with a gun to his head. Foley police set up a perimeter and evacuated the residents adjacent to the scene. But after several hours of trying to communicate with Morales, officials determined that he was not going to cooperate.

Police said the Foley SWAT Team was later able to convince Morales to come out.

Morales was arrested without injuries to anyone involved, authorities said.

