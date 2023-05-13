1 dead after shooting, stabbing in Semmes

SEMMES, Ala. (WALA) - Police are investigating after two men were shot and one man was stabbed on Western Hills Drive West in Semmes and the suspect or suspects still at large.

It happened around 8 p.m. Friday.

One of the shooting victims reportedly died on the scene. The other two victims were taken to university hospital.

FOX10 has a crew on the scene and will have more information as it becomes available

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.