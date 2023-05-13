Advertise With Us
1 dead after shooting, stabbing in Semmes

By WALA Staff
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 9:31 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
SEMMES, Ala. (WALA) - Police are investigating after two men were shot and one man was stabbed on Western Hills Drive West in Semmes and the suspect or suspects still at large.

It happened around 8 p.m. Friday.

One of the shooting victims reportedly died on the scene. The other two victims were taken to university hospital.

FOX10 has a crew on the scene and will have more information as it becomes available

