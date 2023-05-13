1 man injured in Saturday morning shooting
Published: May. 13, 2023 at 3:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile Police Department is investigating a shooting that injured a man Saturday morning.
Around 11:30 a.m., officers were called to the 2000 block of Bungalow Court North, where the found the victim suffering from what they said are non-life-threatening injuries, authorities said.
The suspect fled before officers arrived, according to MPD,
The investigation is ongoing.
