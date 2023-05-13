Advertise With Us
18th Annual Fairhope Rotary Steak Cook-Off: Good eats & Good Times

By Lee Peck
Published: May. 13, 2023 at 12:19 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WALA) - The grills were working overtime on the Eastern Shore Friday night. The 18th Annual Fairhope Rotary Steak Cook-off had 38 teams prepping, cooking, and competing to take home bragging rights.

Sponsor Piggly Wiggly providing $25,000 worth of steaks for the competition. Each team cooking about 50 steaks for guests to sample -- then vote for their favorite. There is also a favorite “Side Dish” category -- which can get creative.

Last year the event raised $150,000. The proceeds stay local to help different charities like the Youth Club -- which they offer $10,000 in scholarships. Chad Clark with Fairhope Rotary’s explained of the group’s latest ventures a three trucks they send to work disaster relief (one truck has washer & dryer, one has restrooms & showers, the other has equipment to help with clean-up and recovery).

This year’s winners are:

The Grand Champion: Waters Edge Realty

The Grand Champion Runner Up: Wright Transportation

People’s Choice: C.A. Luckie Insurance

People’s Choice Runner Up: Wright Transportation

Mayor’s Hospitality: Wright Transportation

Best Decorated: SLR/Southern Container

Best Side Dish: Fairhope Motor Coach

