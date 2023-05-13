Advertise With Us
Couple accused in beating death of 2-month-old boy

Shelby Shyanne Comalander, left; Larry William Jackson, right
Shelby Shyanne Comalander, left; Larry William Jackson, right(Escambia County (Ala.) Sheriff's Office)
By Ariel Mallory and WALA Staff
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 8:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - A mother is accused of beating her 2-month-old son to death and his stepfather faces the same accusations.

An investigation by the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office and the Alabama Department of Human Resources following the infant’s suspicious death led to the arrest of  Shelby Shyanne Comalander, 24, of Monroeville on Wednesday while 48-year-old Larry William Jackson of Atmore, Comalander’s boyfriend and stepfather to the baby, was arrested Friday. Both are being held without bond in the Escambia County Jail on charges of murder and aggravated child abuse.

In addition, Jackson is charged with possession of a controlled substance.

According to investigators, both suspects beat the baby. The boy died April 9, but deputies say the abuse started weeks before.

Authorities said Comalander hit the child in the head and face area, causing a skull fracture and a brain bleed. The child also had numerous bruises to the body. No effort was made to get medical help for the infant, authorities said.

Comalander and Jackson are expected in court next week.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

