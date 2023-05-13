Montgomery Regional Airport arrests suspect in police car theft

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Regional Airport Police Department has arrested Gabriel Zachariah Jones, 30, of Montgomery, in an airport police car theft.

According to The Montgomery Regional Airport, Jones was arrested for first-degree theft of property.

Update: The Montgomery Airport Police Department has arrested 30-year-old, Gabriel Zachariah Jones, of Montgomery, for Theft of Property 1st, in reference to the motor vehicle theft that occurred earlier this morning at MGM. pic.twitter.com/HCMMmuh4nh — Montgomery Regional Airport (@flymgm) May 13, 2023

Airport Police Chief Loyd Jenkins said the vehicle was taken Saturday morning shortly after 4 a.m. Authorities have since located the vehicle.

“Getaway in style to four of the direct international hubs that MGM offers for an escape, but please don’t take the police vehicle,” said MGM Director Wade A. Davis.

No further information is available at this time.

