Montgomery Regional Airport arrests suspect in police car theft

Airport Police Chief Loyd Jenkins said the vehicle was taken Saturday morning shortly after 4...
Airport Police Chief Loyd Jenkins said the vehicle was taken Saturday morning shortly after 4 a.m.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: May. 13, 2023 at 11:16 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Regional Airport Police Department has arrested Gabriel Zachariah Jones, 30, of Montgomery, in an airport police car theft.

According to The Montgomery Regional Airport, Jones was arrested for first-degree theft of property.

Airport Police Chief Loyd Jenkins said the vehicle was taken Saturday morning shortly after 4 a.m. Authorities have since located the vehicle.

“Getaway in style to four of the direct international hubs that MGM offers for an escape, but please don’t take the police vehicle,” said MGM Director Wade A. Davis.

No further information is available at this time.

