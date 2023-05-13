Advertise With Us
MPD searching urgently for two of Mobile’s most wanted

The brothers are wanted in connection to several robberies.
By Ariel Mallory
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 11:39 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - An urgent search is underway for two of Mobile’s most wanted men.

Police are looking for Jamarcus and Deanta Dubose, both considered to be armed and dangerous.

The brothers are wanted in connection to several robberies.

And that’s not all...

The Dubose brothers have been dodging the law for months, accused of robbing several businesses.

In addition to those crimes, Deanta is wanted for attempted murder.

Back in March, a gun battle broke out at the Quick Stop Food Mart on Overlook Road.

Three people were shot. 19-year-old Willie Thomas Jr. was killed.

According to MPD, Deanta Dubose was one of the shooters.

Deanta has been on law enforcement’s radar for years.

Two years ago he was the subject of a manhunt after allegedly breaking into several cars at the Glen Arbor Apartments in west Mobile.

Police say he was arrested after trying to make a run for it through the woods.

Jamarcus has also had his run-ins with the law.

According to jail records he’s been in and out of Metro four times in the last year.

He’s been charged with domestic violence, 1st-degree robbery, and attempting to elude.

Deanta Dubose was scheduled to appear in court Thursday in connection to those 2021 car burglaries, but he didn’t show up.

The court hearing has been rescheduled for May 18.

As for Jamarcus, he’s out on bond for a 1st-degree robbery that happened in 2021. His trial date is scheduled for September 25.

If you know where either of these men are call Mobile Police.

