Pascagoula teen accepted to 30 colleges, receives more than $350,000 in scholarships

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - Ja’Kaylee Minor is a lot of things, but above all, she is a student. She wears many hats, but according to her, the most important is her graduation cap.

Minor has been accepted to more than 30 colleges and has racked up more than $350 thousand in scholarships.

“Believe in yourself, because you can do anything you set your mind to,” she said.

The 17-year-old was awarded 2023 Miss Mississippi HBCU Teen. She also graduated with honors at Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College and Pascagoula High School.

Now, she’s receiving two diplomas simultaneously.

“She told us we met the qualifications for the program, so we applied and they said we can do it,” Minor said. “It was very difficult, but we told ourselves to look at or end goal. Our goal was receiving a high school diploma and associate degree at the same time.”

Her accolades don’t fall short, either. At MGCCC?

“I’m apart of the Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society, the Student Government Association, Collegiate Academy, Circle K International, the Concurrent Enrollment Leadership Organization . . .”

And at Pascagoula High?

“. . . National Honor Society, National Beta Club, the class secretary 9th-11th Grade.”

Ms. Mississippi HBCU is heading to a 4-year university. She applied to more than 30 institutions across the country, earning her $350 thousand in scholarships. After weeks of deciding where her journey will continue, she finally commits to her new home.

“I chose Texas Southern University because it is a historically black college and university, and I felt like it had the best options for me,” she said. “They have a great business school and a great law school. I’m proud of my decision.”

Minor plans to become a business lawyer. She’s aiming to earn a Masters in Business Administration, go to law school to earn a doctorate degree and later open a law firm with her twin sister.

There’s also interest in jump-starting her own nonprofit organization.

“I believe historically black colleges and university’s are important, because back in the day, we were not promised the same education as others,” said Minor. “When they created historically black colleges and universities, I thought it was a miracle because we get to go to a school with people who look like us. "

She encourages Gulf Coast youth to continue striving towards their dreams.

“I think of what I can accomplish there.”

