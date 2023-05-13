A warm Saturday

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Hi there,

I’m FOX10 News Meteorologist Jennifer Lambers with the latest look at your forecast.

It’s a mild start to the morning, with mostly cloudy skies. Heading into your Saturday, we will continue to warm up with daytime highs maxing out in the 80s and the lower-90s. We will see more sunshine this afternoon, but pop-up showers and thunderstorms will return around 5/6 PM. The highest chances will be north of I-10. Rain chances are only at 20%.

Overnight, temperatures will stay mild in the upper-60s and the lower-70s. Some patchy fog is possible.

Looking ahead to Mother’s Day, daytime highs will be even warmer! We will see the mid-to-upper 80s and the lower-90s. Skies will stay mostly sunny, with pop-up showers and thunderstorms possible in the evening.

Rip current risks are moderate today and tomorrow but drop to low on Monday.

Have a great weekend and Happy Mother’s Day!

