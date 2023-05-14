Bobi, the world’s oldest dog, celebrates 31st birthday

Advertise With Us
Bobi, the world's oldest dog, celebrated a record-breaking 31 years of life.
May. 14, 2023
(CNN) – The world’s oldest dog has recently just gotten a little older.

Bobi the Portuguese pooch just turned 31.

His milestone birthday makes him not just the oldest living dog but also the oldest canine on record.

The dog’s family threw him a birthday party Saturday. Bobi’s owner, Leonel Costa, said the secret to Bobi’s longevity is the calm, peaceful environment that southern Portugal offers.

Bobi is a pure-bred Rafeiro do Alentejo, which is a breed of Portuguese dog trained to guard livestock.

