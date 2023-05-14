Advertise With Us
MFRD battles house fire on 13th Street

(WOWT)
By WALA Staff
Published: May. 13, 2023 at 7:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile Fire-Rescue Department battled a blaze at a house in the 7100 block of 13th Street early Saturday afternoon.

When firefighters arrived on scene, the fire was fully involved. They were able to get it under control quickly, but the house suffered significant damage.

There has been no word on whether anyone was home at the time of the blaze.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

