Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

Mobile high schooler working with city leaders to prevent gun violence

By Ahniaelyah Spraggs
Published: May. 13, 2023 at 10:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A Mobile high schooler is partnering with Mobile Police Department to curb gun violence. He says he’s tired of losing loved ones.

“Without a stand for the change, there will be no change,” said Morgan.

Mobile County Sophomore Zane Morgan says he’s frustrated with growing violence in the city. When he lost someone close to him, he decided enough was enough.

“Someone that I knew was shot and killed recently, and I was like, Well, it’s time to take a stand,” said Morgan.

With the help of leadership at Boys and Girls Club of South Alabama, a club he attends, he recently hosted a rally at his high school. One of the speakers was Mobile’s Youth Violence Prevention Coordinator Joshua Jones and Morgan says at least 100 students showed up to voice their concerns about gun violence.

“I believe it will never change as well, but it won’t change if we don’t stand up and take a stand for the change,” said Morgan.

Morgan says he and Jones will meet again in July at city council, where 100 more students will discuss safety concerns. He’s also working on creating a Youth Violence Prevention Club in Mobile County Public Schools.

Although he’s worried it may not help prevent violence, he’s hopeful it will encourage more teens to speak about how the current violence is impacting them.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MCSO makes bust but no arrest
No drugs, no arrest – but bounty of cash for Mobile County Sheriff’s Office
A search and rescue operation was mounted after an Alabama Port Authority police cruiser...
Authorities: Officer’s body recovered after police cruiser goes into Mobile River
A family claims their 6-year-old was forced to perform sex acts at her elementary school in...
Family claims 6-year-old child was forced to perform sex acts at school
1 dead after shooting, stabbing in Semmes
1 dead after shooting, stabbing in Semmes
Daphne PD conducts traffic stop on personal watercraft on highway
Daphne PD conducts traffic stop on personal watercraft on highway

Latest News

Fairhope Rotary Steak Cook-Off
Fairhope Rotary Steak Cook-Off
Pickleball tournament raises funds for Camp Rapahope
Pickleball tournament raises funds for Camp Rapahope
2nd Annual Pancakes with Firefighters held in Elsanor
2nd Annual Pancakes with Firefighters held in Elsanor
Pickleball tournament raises funds for Camp Rapahope
Pickleball tournament raises funds for Camp Rapahope