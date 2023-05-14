Advertise With Us
Mobile PD: Woman’s ex-boyfriend shoots new boyfriend, assaults her

(File image - Pixabay)
By WALA Staff
Published: May. 14, 2023 at 4:24 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A domestic dispute has led to one person being shot and another assaulted in Mobile early Sunday morning, according the Mobile Police Department.

Police told FOX10 News that at about 1:27 a.m. officers responded to the 1000 block of Forrest Street in reference to a domestic violence incident involving a shooting.

Officers discovered that the victim’s ex-boyfriend unlawfully entered her residence, shot her new boyfriend, assaulted her and then fled the scene prior to officers arrival, police said. The victim was transported to the hospital for life-threatening injuries, they said.

Police are continuing their investigation into the incident.

