Mobile’s LGBTQ community gathers outside Government Plaza for peaceful protest

Protestors gather outside Government Plaza Sunday
Protestors gather outside Government Plaza Sunday(Ashlyn Mitchell)
By Ashlyn Mitchell
Updated: 9 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - It was a rare gathering for the Port City’s LGBTQ community as they rallied for a demonstration Sunday.

The protest happened outside Government Plaza.

Horns blared along the street as folks held up vivid signs and flags... each with a personalized message.

“We’re people, too. Just like everybody else,” said Teddee Jordan.

Jordan was one of several people at the demonstration Sunday. She says it’s more than just a protest; it’s a time to advocate.

“There’s so many attacks right now on our community, criminalizing drag queens, criminalizing health care for trans people, and everybody deserves equality. Everybody deserves the right to healthcare to just exist as part of the Mobile community, as part of the Alabama community, as part of the American community,” she said.

Bryan Fuenmayor, Founder of LGBTQ of Mobile Bay, spearheaded the event. He said he launched the advocacy group two years ago and since then, it’s grown.

“It started as a Facebook page just to really get all the news and inform the community of all the happenings and what’s going on, and it’s been growing organically since then. This is our first big event.”

Other groups also came out to support... all united with the same mission.

“We’ve all got to stand together, set aside personal differences, community differences, differences in organization, and all unite for one cause for one community,” said Chance Shaw, Executive Director of Rainbow Pride of Mobile.

Fuenmayor says he hopes this protest is a precursor of what is to come.

“There is a statewide protest going on in Montgomery on Tuesday. Those are LGBTQ organizations from across the states, so Birmingham, Huntsville, Mobile, Montgomery. They’re gonna have a big demonstration there so we’re hoping this event will motivate people to go that one,” he explained.

Here you’ll find more information on these organizations or attending the protest in Montgomery next week.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

