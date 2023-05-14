Mother’s Day forecast

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Happy Mother’s Day! The forecast calls for another summer-like day with the possibility of afternoon showers and storms especially along the I-10 corridor. This pattern is expected to continue throughout the upcoming week, with rain chances decreasing later in the week.

A high-pressure system centered over the Mississippi Valley will act to keep showers and thunderstorms that develop today closer to the coast and along the I-10 corridor. The highest chance for rain will be along the I-10 corridor this afternoon, with rain chances expected to diminish through the evening. Afternoon high temperatures today will be around 90 degrees, which is slightly above average for this time of year.

For any Mother’s Day brunch/lunch plans, expect partly cloudy skies with the chance for rain increasing after 1pm. Temperatures around lunchtime will be in the middle 80

Rain chances Monday through Wednesday will be around 40-50% in the afternoon and evening hours each day. The beginning of the week looks very warm with highs around 90, but it will feel a few degrees warmer with the humidity factored in. If you are outside, be sure to drink plenty of water and don’t forget the sunscreen!

Later in the week, a weak boundary will slowly move through the area, lowering the rain chances by Friday. Temperatures also look to back off a bit with late-week highs in the middle to upper 80s.

