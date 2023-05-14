Advertise With Us
Pickleball tournament raises funds for Camp Rapahope

By WALA Staff
Published: May. 13, 2023 at 10:07 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
DAPHNE, Ala. (WALA) - America’s fastest growing sport is helping raise money for a good cause on the Eastern Shore.

Baldwin Bone and Joint’s Pickleball Classic drew a lot of activity at Lott Park in Daphne, where the courts were recently resurfaced.

The two-day event benefits Camp Rapahope, which offers recreational programs for children with cancer and support programs for their families. FOX10 was told the tournament and sport is really for the whole family.

“All ages and all skill levels,” said Andrea Robertson, co-owner of Magnolia Classic LLC. “And if you want to learn the sport, it’s a really great idea to come out to Lott Park because there’s lots of people out here who will teach you the sport and it’s a lot of fun.”

Cynthia Robin Crush of Pensacola said, “Oh, this venue is just beautiful. The restrooms, the pavilion, the courts -- it’s just absolutely top of the line. Such a joy.”

Magnolia Classic helped operate the tournament, which continues Sunday.

