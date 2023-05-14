Advertise With Us
Prichard police release information about a shooting early Sunday morning

By WALA Staff
Published: May. 14, 2023 at 9:50 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
PRICHARD, Ala. (WALA) - Prichard police have released a statement regarding a shooting that happened at a club on Wilson Avenue early Sunday morning.

The statement reads as follows:

“Prichard Police confirmed shooting at a Local Gentlemen Club LOTUS at 312 S. Wilson Ave.

This incident ended up with three shot inside of the club. It is still unknown how the weapons were able to get in the club with with the club having a security company at the door.

If anyone has any information please contact Prichard Police Department at 251-452-2211″

