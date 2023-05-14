Advertise With Us
Vietnam veterans share personal stories at honorary ceremony

For some, this was their first time sharing their stories
By Ashlyn Mitchell
Published: May. 13, 2023 at 9:31 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Vietnam veterans in the community were honored at Revelation Missionary Baptist Church in Mobile on Saturday.

The Buffalo Soldiers group hosted the ceremony and members of the community came out to support.

Four Vietnam veterans took the stand, each sharing a narrative of their time serving in the Vietnam War.

For some, this was their first time ever sharing their stories with others, and many rehashed it through tears.

Some said when they returned to the U.S. from Vietnam, they were met with hostility rather than thankfulness. Some were even told not to wear their uniforms in certain cities for fear of oppression and harm.

Throughout the ceremony, the audience hung on to every word.

Notable dignitaries were present, including Alabama State Representative Barbara Drummond.

The ceremony was a solemn, yet informative time to thank the veterans for their service and to remember the history that shaped our country.

“I’ve seen a lot of death and destruction, but I wound up staying in 42 years so I’ve had an opportunity to look at it and experience it with people that understood me, and it has brought me through, and I want to thank all of you for being here today because you don’t know how it makes us feel knowing that you care about us,” said one veteran.

The event concluded with a meal and gave folks the opportunity to meet and engage with the veterans.

