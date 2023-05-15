5 Montgomery firefighters injured in deadly house fire identified

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed is reacting after an overnight house fire claimed the life of a juvenile and injured seven others, including five Montgomery firefighters, two of whom are in critical condition.

“We offer our condolences to those affected by this tragic loss of a child, and we covet your prayers for our two firefighters as they face a long road ahead. The next few days will be critical to their recovery, and we will continue providing our immense support and assistance throughout this difficult time,” said Reed.

According to Montgomery Fire Rescue, Capt. Donald L. Crenshaw, 45, sustained second and third-degree burns across 20% of his body, particularly affecting his upper extremities. He was transported to UAB for intensive burn care and fluid replacement.

Firefighter Deandre M. Hartman, 34, suffered extensive burns around his biceps. His eyes and lungs are also of concern. He was airlifted to UAB’s trauma ICU where he will remain sedated for several days and is expected to be hospitalized for 4 to 6 weeks.

Firefighters Adarius Wesley, James A. Christian, Jr. and David O. Watson, III were treated and later released from Baptist South Hospital in Montgomery to continue their recoveries at home.

(L-R) Capt. Donald L. Crenshaw Jr.; Firefighter James A. Christian Jr.; Firefighter David O. Watson III; Firefighter Deandre M. Hartman; Firefighter Adarius Wesley. (Source: Montgomery Fire Rescue)

According to MFR, the fire happened around 8 p.m. Sunday in the 3400 block of Gilmer Avenue, located not far from Norman Bridge Road. When fire units arrived to the scene, flames could be seen coming from the single-story home. Firefighters began fighting the flames while also searching for people reported to be inside.

MFR says three people were rescued from the home while the fire was being extinguished. The juvenile victim, who has not been identified by name, was taken to Jackson Hospital but was later pronounced dead. The other two victims were taken to Baptist South Hospital.

The cause of the fire has not been publicly released. MFR says the State Fire Marshal’s Office is assisting with the investigation.

A juvenile is dead and seven others, including five Montgomery firefighters, are recovering after a fire Sunday night. ((Source: WSFA 12 News))

