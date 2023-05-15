After two hung juries, former Citronelle police chief asks judge to throw out excessive force charge

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Former Citronelle Police Tyler Norris has been tried twice on excessive force allegations; a federal judge will decide if he faces a jury for the third time.

Two previous trials have ended in hung juries, and Norris is scheduled to go on trial again next month. But his lawyers have asked U.S. District Judge Kristi DuBose to acquit him without a trial of both offences, deprivation of rights under color of law and witness tampering.

“Based on the evidence at trial, even viewing it in the light favorable to the Government, no rational trier of fact could have found that Norris willfully used excessive force beyond a reasonable doubt,” the defendant’s lawyer wrote in a court filing.

The attorneys pointed to police body camera footage that prosecutors played during the trials. It shows the chief going into the car driven by Isaiah McCree, who had led officers on a high-speed chase that ended in the Citronelle Elementary School parking lot on June 30, 2021.

Those videos, the defense argues, show the chief was looking at McCree’s back and did not realize that he was handcuffed.

“The Government case is built around the proposition that McCree was handcuffed at the time Norris struck him with his knee, and because of this, the use of the knee strike was excessive; i.e. not objectively reasonable,” the lawyers wrote.

Federal prosecutors dispute the defense framing of the case. They write in their response that it is not necessary for prosecutors to prove Norris knew McCree was handcuffed in order to make a case for the defendant’s guilt.

“Even if a jury had to find a lack of knowledge regarding the victim’s status as handcuffed, a jury still could have found that Norris acted unreasonably under the circumstances,” they wrote.

The defense argument, prosecutors argue, is a question for a jury.

“The Court should not render a defendant to be legally acquitted of an offense merely because the defendant has created a reasonable theory of innocence,” they wrote.

The defense makes a similar argument regarding the second charge. Attorneys argue that no reasonable jury could find Norris, 44, guilty of witness tampering, which relates to allegations that he misled investigators from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. Norris told the agents that he

Prosecutors point to the defendant’s statement indicating that officers handcuffed McCree outside the car. That is untrue, since the cuffs were on while he still was inside the car. But the defense nots that Norris told the agents that he did not remember the incident well and had not reviewed the bod cam videos in their entirely. He repeatedly told them to look that videos for a full understanding of what happened.

“If, in fact, Norris wanted to mislead the agents, there is no rational reason for him to encourage them to look at the videos,” the defense filing states.

Prosecutors argue that, too, is a question for a jury to decide.

“Yet again, Norris has put forward a hypothesis of innocence, but this does not mean that any jury necessarily must absolve him of guilt,” prosecutors wrote. “A person can remember a chain of events without watching video footage. A jury could conclude that Norris remembered the events, lied about them, and feigned openness to cover up the lie”

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.