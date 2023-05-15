Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

Coroner: Body found in south Alabama pond

Police car lights
Police car lights(MGN)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 9:22 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONECUH COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A body found in a Conecuh County pond Sunday has been sent for an autopsy, according to the Conecuh County Coroner’s Office.

Conecuh County Coroner Michael Lambert said the body was found around 5 p.m. in a pond off of County Road 30 in the Burnt Corn Community. It has been sent to a forensic lab in Mobile.

The person’s identity has not been publicly released. The cause of death is still pending, Lambert added.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MCSO makes bust but no arrest
No drugs, no arrest – but bounty of cash for Mobile County Sheriff’s Office
A search and rescue operation was mounted after an Alabama Port Authority police cruiser...
Authorities: Officer’s body recovered after police cruiser goes into Mobile River
1 dead after shooting, stabbing in Semmes
1 dead after shooting, stabbing in Semmes
A family claims their 6-year-old was forced to perform sex acts at her elementary school in...
Family claims 6-year-old child was forced to perform sex acts at school
One killed in adult nightclub shooting in Prichard
One killed in adult nightclub shooting in Prichard

Latest News

The Mobile Alabama Bowl -- formerly the LendingTree Bowl -- has announced 68 Ventures of Daphne...
Mobile’s bowl game becomes ‘68 Ventures Bowl’
Tyler Norris ... charged with using excessive force.
After two hung juries, former Citronelle police chief asks judge to throw out excessive force charge
The Alabama Gulf Coast Zoo announced that its beloved Bengal tiger Rani was died.
Beloved Bengal tiger dies at Alabama Gulf Coast Zoo
There were smiles all around Monday morning for the official reopening.
Waterfront Mission thrift store reopens with ribbon cutting ceremony
Edwin Guillen
Mobile PD investigates separate weekend shooting incidents