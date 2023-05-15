Advertise With Us
Heat building up

By Jason Smith
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 6:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WALA) - Tuesday will start humid and quiet with lows around 70. As the day goes along it will heat up quickly. By early afternoon we will top out around 90 with heat index values pushing the upper 90s! Yikes!

As that heat builds in the afternoon thunderstorms will begin to pop up. These will be brief, but heavy, and will help to cool off the sizzling heat.

Wednesday will be similar, except the heat will back off a bit. Highs will be in the upper 80s instead of the low 90s.

Late in the week, we will see few showers and storms and the highs will back off a couple more degrees, although it will still be quite warm, in the mid- to upper 80s.

