Mobile PD investigates separate weekend shooting incidents

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile Police Department reports that over the weekend three people received gunshot wounds in separate incidents across the city.

On Saturday at about 11:30 a.m., officers responded to the 2900 block of Bungalow Court North in reference to an assault. Officers discovered that a verbal altercation had taken place between the victim and a known man, police said. During the course of the altercation, the man produced a gun and shot the victim, investigators said. The victim was transported to the hospital, with a non-life-threatening injury. Edwin Guillen, 22, was arrested and is being held at Mobile County Metro Jail on a first-degree assault charge, jail records show.

On Sunday at about 1:28 a.m., officers responded to a domestic altercation involving a shooting in the 1000 block of Forrest Street. Officers discovered that the victim’s ex-boyfriend had unlawfully entered her residence and shot her current boyfriend, police said. Additionally, the ex-boyfriend physically assaulted the victim, investigators said. The male victim was transported to the hospital with a life-threatening gunshot wound, while the female victim sustained minor injuries. The suspect fled the scene before the officers arrived, and this is an ongoing investigation, according to the MPD.

On Sunday at about 5:15 p.m., officers were in the area of the 200 block of Lawrence Street when they were flagged down regarding a victim who had been shot. Officers discovered a male victim nearby who had sustained a non-life-threatening gunshot injury. The victim was then transported to the hospital for treatment. The subject involved in the incident fled the scene, and this case is currently under investigation, police said.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.