Mobile’s bowl game becomes ‘68 Ventures Bowl’

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile Alabama Bowl -- formerly the LendingTree Bowl -- has announced 68 Ventures as its new title sponsor.

Daphne-based 68 Ventures will headline the football game for the first time beginning in this year’s December match-up – now titled the “68 Ventures Bowl.”

Bowl coordinators and the ESPN/NFL offices released the official sponsorship announcement this week. The official date of the bowl game will be released sometime later this month.

“We are thrilled to be part of such a prestigious event and for the incredible opportunity to contribute to the growth and development of our community,” said Nathan Cox, founder and CEO of 68 Ventures, for a news release. “As a native Mobilian, former college football player and entrepreneur that still calls coastal Alabama home, it’s an honor to join forces with the City of Mobile to make this year’s game an unforgettable experience for the teams and their fans.”

Cox also said, “The sacrifices these athletes make to compete at this level is a source of inspiration to us, and we look forward to celebrating them by bringing an energy to this year’s game that only a local partner can provide. We are humbled to be selected to take part in the college football bowl experience and excited to contribute to this tradition of excellence, both on and off the field.”

“This bowl game title sponsorship will allow 68 Ventures to shine a spotlight on the Gulf Coast as a region with tremendous business opportunities and a quality-of-life that rivals anywhere,” said Adam Campbell, president of 68 Ventures, for the news release.

For more information on the 68 Ventures Bowl, date and schedule of events, visit 68venturesbowl.com .

