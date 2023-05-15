New AI technology for cats

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - One study estimates there are more than 43 million pet cats in the US. That’s why AI for cats is the purr-fect topic for a timely interview about cutting-edge cat care. Dr. Ragen T.S. McGown, PhD. and Kristin Slater of Petivity will discuss cat behaviors and detail how the Petivity Smart Litterbox System uses artificial intelligence (AI) to learn each cat’s unique litterbox patterns and provide pet owners with actionable insights helping owners proactively care for their cat.

Dr. Ragen T.S. McGowan

Dr. Ragen is a pet behavior expert who has been working on the development of the Petivity Smart Litter Box Monitor system since the beginning. She specializes in using a holistic approach incorporating both behavioral and physiological measures to assess emotional states in pets.

She and her team have produced the most extensive documentation of cat elimination behaviors ever recorded. They are responsible for producing the data that feeds the development of Petivity’s algorithms and allows it to provide meaningful insights about litter box behavior.

Dr. Ragen and her team continue to collect valuable data that will be used to develop additional models that will catch early indicators of health changes in cats.

Kristin Slater

Kristin Slater is the product development lead for Petivity and has been involved with the Smart Litter Box Monitor system since its inception. She oversees the product development of the entire Petivity system of products.

Kristin helps the various teams involved in Petivity understand the brand’s long-term vision and how to get there. She serves as the voice of the cat owner and leads testing efforts to understand what features will provide the most value for Petivity’s users.

She also ensures that the Petivity app is helpful, easy to use and is delivering the best possible experience for users.

For More Information Visit: www.Petivity.com

