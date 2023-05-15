Advertise With Us
Recipe: Rouses Taco Sausage Tortillas

By Allison Bradley
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 11:17 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Recipe courtesy Chef Nino/ Rouses Markets

INGREDIENTS:

  • 2 pounds Rouses Taco Sausage, pan-seared, grilled or baked for 10 minutes each side, or until internal temperature is 165ºF
  • 3 tablespoons cold pressed olive oil, divided
  • 1 red bell pepper, cut into ¼-inch slices
  • 1 red onion, cut into ⅛-inch slivers
  • 1 zucchini, cut into 1-inch pieces
  • 1 bunch fresh asparagus, trimmed and cut into 1-inch pieces
  • 2 cloves garlic, minced
  • 1 tablespoon Chef Nino’s Make It Mexican Seasoning
  • 1 container Rouses fresh Guacamole
  • 1 container Rouses fresh Pico de Gallo
  • ¼ cup chopped fresh cilantro
  • 6-8 tortillas

STEPS:

1. Place all cut vegetables in a medium mixing bowl. Add 2 teaspoons of the olive oil to vegetables, and stir to coat evenly.

2. Add Make It Mexican Seasoning to vegetables, and mix well.

3. Heat the remaining oil in a skillet over medium-high heat. Add vegetables and sauté them, stirring often, for 15 minutes or to your preferred degree of doneness.

4. Place 2 6-inch pieces of cooked Rouses Taco Sausage, cut in half lengthwise, on tortillas. Place cooked vegetables on top of sausage.

5. Top with Rouses Guacamole or Pico de Gallo, or both. Sprinkle with cilantro just before.

ABOUT ROUSES MARKETS:

rouses.com

LOCATIONS:

  • 7361 Theodore Dawes Rd., Theodore, AL 36582, (251) 653-7391
  • 1545 Gulf Shores Parkway, Gulf Shores, AL 36542, (251) 948-4715
  • 112 Saraland Loop, Saraland, AL 36571, (251) 675-8124
  • 4350 Old Shell Rd., Mobile, AL 36608, (251) 380-0020
  • 6729 Spanish Fort Rd., Spanish Fort, AL 36527, (251) 621-0552
  • 7765 Airport Boulevard #609, Mobile, AL 36608, 251-272-5026
  • 25405 Perdido Beach Boulevard, Orange Beach, AL 36561, 251-272-5034

