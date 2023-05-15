Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

Valerie’s House Pensacola talks mission and helping children and families cope with grief

By Vanessa Pacheco
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 10:37 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Founder of Valerie’s House Pensacola Chapter, Crista O’Keefe Brandt, and Jenni Elzweig, project manager at VHP, stopped by Studio 10 to talk about the non-profit organization.

VHP’s mission is dedicated to helping children and families cope with grief. The organization’s vision is, “No child will grieve alone.” VHP offers a place for children, teens, and adults to work through their feelings with other their age who have experienced something similar.

VHP offers:

  • Peer support groups
  • Individual grief therapy
  • Family support

To learn more, click HERE.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MCSO makes bust but no arrest
No drugs, no arrest – but bounty of cash for Mobile County Sheriff’s Office
A search and rescue operation was mounted after an Alabama Port Authority police cruiser...
Authorities: Officer’s body recovered after police cruiser goes into Mobile River
1 dead after shooting, stabbing in Semmes
1 dead after shooting, stabbing in Semmes
A family claims their 6-year-old was forced to perform sex acts at her elementary school in...
Family claims 6-year-old child was forced to perform sex acts at school
One killed in adult nightclub shooting in Prichard
One killed in adult nightclub shooting in Prichard

Latest News

New AI technology for cats
New AI technology for cats
Payroll Vault’s best practices for small business banking
Payroll Vault’s best practices for small business banking
Payroll Vault’s best practices for small business banking
Payroll Vault’s best practices for small business banking
Music festival must-haves
Music festival must-haves