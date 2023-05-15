Valerie’s House Pensacola talks mission and helping children and families cope with grief

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Founder of Valerie’s House Pensacola Chapter, Crista O’Keefe Brandt, and Jenni Elzweig, project manager at VHP, stopped by Studio 10 to talk about the non-profit organization.

VHP’s mission is dedicated to helping children and families cope with grief. The organization’s vision is, “No child will grieve alone.” VHP offers a place for children, teens, and adults to work through their feelings with other their age who have experienced something similar.

VHP offers:

Peer support groups

Individual grief therapy

Family support

To learn more, click HERE.

