A very muggy and humid start to the week

By Michael White
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 5:42 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
A new week has arrived and its a very muggy and humid start to the week. Temperatures are kicking off in the low 70s as of 5am and we’ll reach the low 90s again this afternoon just like we did on Mother’s Day. With the humid air in place, it’ll feel much warmer than that so please stay hydrated if you’ll be working outside.

There will also be pop up showers and storms that can produce heavy rain and lightning. These will form randomly and when you hear thunder roar, make sure you head indoors. Rain coverage will be in the 50-60% range today and tomorrow but there won’t be a formal severe risk zone either day. The main threat will be from lightning. Coverage of rain will decrease by the 2nd half of the week but there won’t be a day where the chance of rain is 0% and each morning will be humid and each day will be hot.

