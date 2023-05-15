Waterfront Mission thrift store reopens with ribbon cutting ceremony

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Waterfront Rescue Mission’s thrift store is officially reopened! The store is located at 3985 Cottage Hill Road.

There were smiles all around Monday morning for the official reopening.

They celebrated with deals, mystery coupon offers, face painting for the kids, an in-store scavenger hunt, a fashion show, and so much more. And of course, it all goes to a great cause.

“We have been in this area for a number of years now. We are seeing such a tremendous uptick in the homeless population. This store becomes more strategic and more necessary. Because it gives the community to get great deals at a very low discounted rate. But it also gives us the ability to take care of those very vulnerable populations at our mission,” President Clay Romano said.

One hundred percent of the net proceeds generated from items sold at the seven store locations, support the work of Waterfront Mission. That money paid for over 161,000 meals and over 50,000 nights of shelter last year. And those numbers are increasing.

“We want to make sure we give them the right resources, at the right time, for the right reasons. Everybody’s stories are different. We want to continue to work with the individuals and make sure we get them to the next steps for themselves,” Romano said.

Donations can be dropped off Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. You can also make monetary donations directly to the store.

