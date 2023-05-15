Advertise With Us
Woman accused of stealing rare, expensive bird surrenders

By WALA Staff
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 5:47 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The woman accused of stealing a rare and expensive bird from a local pet store turned herself in, according to Mobile police.

Sandra Faye Howard
Sandra Faye Howard(Mobile County Metro Jail)

Sixty-year-old Sandra Faye Howard of Wagarville, Ala., surrendered Sunday at the Mobile County Metro Jail and is facing a third-degree theft of property charge. She was later released.

Howard is accused of stealing the Sun Conure from B&B Pet Stop on Cottage Hill Road on May 8. She returned it unharmed the next day.

Her bond hearing is scheduled Tuesday, according to jail records.

Surveillance photo of woman who allegedly stole $1,000 bird.
Surveillance photo of woman who allegedly stole $1,000 bird.(B & B Pet Stop)
Stolen bird returned back to Mobile pet store by alleged thief
Stolen bird returned back to Mobile pet store by alleged thief(WALA)

