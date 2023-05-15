Woman accused of stealing rare, expensive bird surrenders
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 5:47 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The woman accused of stealing a rare and expensive bird from a local pet store turned herself in, according to Mobile police.
Sixty-year-old Sandra Faye Howard of Wagarville, Ala., surrendered Sunday at the Mobile County Metro Jail and is facing a third-degree theft of property charge. She was later released.
Howard is accused of stealing the Sun Conure from B&B Pet Stop on Cottage Hill Road on May 8. She returned it unharmed the next day.
Her bond hearing is scheduled Tuesday, according to jail records.
