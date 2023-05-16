Advertise With Us
ALEA: Loxley man dies after crashing into tree

(MGN)
By WALA Staff
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 8:59 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - A Loxley man died early Monday after losing control of his truck and crashing into a tree, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

State troopers identified the victim as Wyatt W. Barnhill.

Investigators told FOX10 News the crash happened around 2:30 a.m. Monday on Jack Williams Road about five miles west of Semmes Monday morning. Barnhill was critically injured when the 2018 Ford F-150 he was driving left the roadway and struck a tree. He was taken to University Hospital in Mobile, where he died, according to ALEA.

Investigators haven’t revealed why Barnhill lost control of the truck. Troopers continue to investigate the crash.

