Authorities investigating after baby suffers burns

Police car lights,
Police car lights,(MGN)
By WALA Staff
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 8:47 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
PRICHARD, Ala. (WALA) - The Prichard Police Department and the Mobile County Department of Human Resources are investigating at 10-month-old boy was taken to the hospital with burns, police said.

The infant was taken to USA Children’s and Women’s Hospital on Friday for treatment of burns on 10% of his body, according to Prichard PD.

Police gave no additional information about the case.

