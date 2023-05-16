Authorities investigating after baby suffers burns

PRICHARD, Ala. (WALA) - The Prichard Police Department and the Mobile County Department of Human Resources are investigating at 10-month-old boy was taken to the hospital with burns, police said.

The infant was taken to USA Children’s and Women’s Hospital on Friday for treatment of burns on 10% of his body, according to Prichard PD.

Police gave no additional information about the case.

