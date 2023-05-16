Caught on camera: Loxley Police looking for three people they say stole a truck and used it to steal an ATM.

LOXLEY, Ala. (WALA) -One theft leads to another in Loxley, and it was all caught on camera. Investigators say it all started around 3:00 Sunday morning. This surveillance video shows two people wearing masks near the back of Wholesale Solutions on Highway 59. One of them stays hidden behind a golf cart while the other one walks through the area before running back out.

Moments later the two of them jump in this white Ford F-250.

“The ignition was manipulated,” said Sergeant Zach Kuiken with Loxley PD. “They broke the cover off the ignition so from what it looks like it was hotwired.”

The two then ram the truck through the back gate and off the lot. The two stand the gate back up before taking off with a third person behind them in what investigators described as a black four door hatchback.

Sergeant Zach Kuiken says the three of them started getting ready for their next theft.

“They had a staging area down the road where they rigged the truck up with the tow rigging,” added Kuiken.

About 30 minutes later the truck pulls up to an atm outside Alabama Credit Union about two blocks away from Wholesale Solutions. Here you see someone use a tool to pry open the front cover before hooking a strap to the atm.

Once it’s secured that person walks off while the driver backs up. Then seconds later the driver floors it, ripping the atm off the concrete. Investigators say the thieves ditched the truck and left in their getaway car after taking the cash.

It’s unclear which direction they went after that, but police say it’s obvious these three knew exactly what they were doing.

“It looked planned. It was very calculated, they acted very swiftly,” said Kuiken. “It seemed to be a very quick execution in what they were doing.”

The owner of Wholesale Solutions says he was able to get the truck back without any major damage, meanwhile investigators say the bank estimates they lost around $160,000 between the damage and the cash in the atm. If you have information you are urged to contact Loxley Police at 251-964-6000.

