Comedian Kevin Hart set to perform in Dothan

Comedian Kevin Hart is making his Dothan debut this summer.
Comedian Kevin Hart is making his Dothan debut this summer.
By WTVY Staff
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 9:29 AM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Comedian Kevin Hart is making his Dothan debut this summer.

According to a release from Red Mountain Entertainment, Kevin Hart is set to perform at the Dothan Civic Center on Friday, June 16 at 7:00 P.M.

Tickets go on sale Thursday, May 18 at 10:00 A.M.

You can buy tickets by visiting the Dothan Civic Center box office.

All dates, acts, and Tickets prices are subject to change. A service charge is added to each ticket.

