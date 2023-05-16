Community meetings set to discuss recycling

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - Several community meetings are scheduled in Mobile County next week to discuss how to improve and expand recycling services in our area.

As part of a grant from the Alabama Department of Environmental Management, the city of Mobile and other local municipalities seek input from residents across the county about their current recycling habits and their interest in expanded recycling services.

According to the city of Mobile, gathering data about the community interest in recycling will help make more informed decisions for the future of recycling.

Three community meetings will take place next week:

Bayou La Batre Community Center, 12745 Padgett Switch Rd., Irvington, May 23 at 1 p.m.

Connie Hudson Senior Center, 3201 Hillcrest Rd., Mobile, May 23 at 6 p.m.

Saraland Civic Center, 718 Mae St., Saraland, May 24 at 1 p.m.

Residents can also click for an online survey.

