DeSantis signs human trafficking bills

In part of this legislation, victims of human trafficking can sue and recover damages from adult entertainment establishments for exploitation.(MGN, Pexels)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 10:40 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
LIGHTHOUSE POINT, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Governor DeSantis signed four bills on Tuesday in an effort to fight against human trafficking and raise awareness, according to his administration.

The following is part of what’s expected to be implemented with this new legislation:

  • Victims of human trafficking can sue and recover damages from adult entertainment establishments for exploitation.
  • Daily fines can be imposed for hotels and public lodging who don’t follow awareness requirements.
  • Police officers would receive human trafficking awareness training during basic recruit training.
  • Victims can receive restitution from their trafficker’s seized property.
  • The awareness campaign would be expanded into residential treatment centers for children and teens and increase penalties for establishments that exploit minors.

More on this campaign and the bills can be found here.

