Fugitive Files Arrests: Marlon Marshall, Treyvonne Armstrong

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - It’s a double play for FOX10 News Fugitive Files arrests.

First is Marlon Marshall, who was booked into Mobile County Metro Jail Monday afternoon. Investigators FOX10 that Marshall was working a slick deal--he’d put a little money down on a car, drive it off the lot, then sell to an unsuspecting buyer..

Things would get crazy when the car dealership would repossess the vehicle from the very surprised buyers.

Marshall is facing 19 charges, including 12 charges of first-degree theft of property.

The second is Treyvonne Armstrong, accused of first-degree robbery last month.

According to investigators, the victim went to the Dauphinwood Apartments to see a woman, but the two started to argue. That’s when MPD says Armstrong appeared, pushed the victim to the ground, then stole his wallet, keys, and a gun he had in his pocket, before leaving.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.