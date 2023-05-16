Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

Lee County jury convicts 19-year-old of manslaughter for killing mother

Hunter Walls
Hunter Walls(Source: Lee County District Attorney's Office)
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 2:45 PM CDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - A Lee County jury convicted a 19-year-old of manslaughter for killing his mother.

According to the presented evidence, officers responded to reports of the victim, Stacey Walls, being shot by her son Hunter Walls and her daughter. When police arrived, they arrested Hunter Walls at the scene.

Witnesses testified that the teen and his mother argued before the altercation turned physical, and he shot her.

The defendant’s sentencing is scheduled for June. He is facing a maximum of 20 years in prison.

Chief Assistant Clay Thomas and Assistant District Attorney Madison Grantham presented the state in the case’s prosecution.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MCSO makes bust but no arrest
No drugs, no arrest – but bounty of cash for Mobile County Sheriff’s Office
A search and rescue operation was mounted after an Alabama Port Authority police cruiser...
Authorities: Officer’s body recovered after police cruiser goes into Mobile River
1 dead after shooting, stabbing in Semmes
1 dead after shooting, stabbing in Semmes
One killed in adult nightclub shooting in Prichard
One killed in adult nightclub shooting in Prichard
1 shot after domestic dispute on Forrest Street
UPDATE: Suspect in Forrest Street shooting surrenders

Latest News

Ocean Springs High School is currently under a “precautionary shelter in place.” That means...
Ocean Springs High School currently sheltering in place
ECSO holds law enforcement memorial for National Police Week
ECSO holds law enforcement memorial for National Police Week
Sabronte Rhodes
Mobile DA: Sabronte Rhodes found guilty in 2019 murder
Marquis McCloud Houston County booking photo (2023)
Watch: Suspected pregnant teen killer faces new charges
House Representatives approved a bill to regulate vaping for people.
Alabama House of Representatives approves bill regulating vaping