Lighting issue causing delays, cancellations at Pensacola airport

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WALA) - Pensacola International Airport is experiencing some major issues Monday night due to runway lighting outage.

The outage is causing several flights to be delayed or canceled night, officials said. Flights arriving or departing from during daylight hours are not expected to be affected. Travelers are encouraged to check their flight status online at flypensacola.com/fly/flight-status for potential cancellation decisions made by the individual airlines.

The airport says it hopes to have the issue fixed as quickly as possible.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.