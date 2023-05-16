Advertise With Us
Man accidentally shoots, kills twin brother during fight in Semmes

It’s still unclear if anyone will face charges.
By Ariel Mallory
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 9:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SEMMES, Ala. (WALA) - FOX 10 News has learned new details about that deadly shooting in Semmes Friday night.

According to deputies, a man accidentally shot and killed his twin brother while they were fighting another man.

Two men were shot, and one man was stabbed on Western Hills Drive around 8:00 Friday night.

Semmes Police and the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office rushed out to a home after shots were fired.

According to Captain Terri Hall, 52-year-old Walker Coleman walked up to a house and started yelling for the people inside to come out.

“So basically what transpired Mr. Coleman was yelling some stuff from the street on Western Hills Drive,” Captain Hall said. “Two brothers came out and a physical altercation ensued.”

Captain Hall says the two twin brothers 37-year-old Brenton and Trenton McVay came out and started beating on Coleman with some sort of weapons.

According to investigators, that’s when Coleman then pulled out a knife and stabbed Brenton.

Hall says Brenton started pistol whipping Coleman, causing his gun to fire, the bullet hitting his brother Trenton in the chest.

“One of the brothers pulls out a gun and begins beating Mr. Coleman with the gun, that gun goes off, resulting in Mr. Coleman getting struck in the hand and Trenton McVay died.”

Hall says both Brenton McVay and Coleman are in stable condition at the hospital.

Neither are in custody or under arrest.

She says the district attorney’s office will decide if they could face charges.

The family has created a GoFundMe to help with Trenton’s funeral expenses.

