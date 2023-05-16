Mobile City Council, County Commission poised to give Airbus $20 million

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - City and county leaders will vote next week to give Airbus a combined $20 million to support an expansion of airplane manufacturing in the city.

The city and county each would contribute $10 million over a decade. Of the city’s portion, $2.5 million would fund worker apprenticeship and training initiatives. The rest would help pay for employee retention efforts and offset part of the costs associated with a third assembly line under construction at the company’s plant at Mobile Aeroplex and Brookley.

That assembly line will double the company’s manufacturing capacity for the popular A320 model. The bulk of the company’s 2,000 workers at three locations in Mobile work at the manufacturing plant. The company expects to add 1,000 additional jobs at an average hourly wage of at least $31.25.

Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson said the city’s $10 million is modest compared to overall $700 million investment that he maintains will do more than just create jobs.

“Airbus has become a significant – not just an employer – but from an image of the city,” he said. “You know, in the aviation, aeronautics world, I mean, everybody pretty much that pays attention in that world knows about Mobile, Alabama, and the great things that are going on.”

Under terms of the proposed agreement, the city would contribute $5 million followed by nine annual installments of $555,556 over a decade. The company would have to refund money if it fails to hit job targets.

The County Commission will discuss a similar arrangement at an agenda-setting meeting Thursday, with a vote expected on Monday.

“We remain grateful for our strong partnerships with state and local leaders as we continue to expand the footprint of Airbus’ U.S. Manufacturing Facility and add another 1,000 jobs,” Airbus Americas spokeswoman Techie Hinkebein said in an email to FOX10 News.

The proposal appears to have widespread support on the City Council.

“There’s a partnership there where with growth of this size that helps to provide opportunity our city,” District 2 Councilman William Carroll told FOX10 News.

Carroll said he expects the growth of Airbus to pay long-term dividends.

“We complain about brain drain,” he said. “You know, let’s do the things that provide the jobs keep people here.”

But District 1 Councilman Cory Penn told FOX10 News that he wants to learn more whether the city will get an appropriate return on a $10 million taxpayer expenditure.

“We’re gonna ask, of course, those questions and figure out you know, in what ways that it can benefit our residents and our city,” he said.

Mobile County Commission President Connie Hudson said she supports the incentives.

“This is a huge expansion for them,” she told FOX10 News. “Another thousand jobs is what they’re talking about.”

But Commissioner Randall Dueitt said he has some reservations.

“I still have a lot of issues with Airbus, and that’s incentivizing companies that don’t hire people who live in Mobile County,” he said.

Dueitt, who represents the southern part of the county, said too many Airbus workers live in Baldwin County, which he said reaps the benefits of Mobile County subsidies. In the past, he said, Aibus has pledged to make “good-faith efforts” to ensure Mobile County residents fill open positions.

“I think we have to ask them to do more than make a good-faith effort,” he said.

