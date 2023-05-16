Advertise With Us
Mobile city council working on ordinance that would ban fireworks

There are still questions surrounding the ordinance—like how it would be enforced
By Stephen Moody
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 4:06 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The city of Mobile is discussing an ordinance that could ban the use, sale, and possession of fireworks within city limits.

District 4 Councilman Ben Reynolds has some concerns about the ordinance as written.

“The ordinance that’s been introduced essentially bans all fireworks throughout the city. I think our citizens enjoy using fireworks on selected dates like celebrating the independence of our country and turning over a new year,” Reynolds said.

His amendments would make it legal to use them on the following dates. New Year’s Eve, New Year’s Day, and July 3 and July 4.

Residents we talked to don’t oppose fireworks, as long as they’re used responsibly.

“We had fireworks as kids and it’s always a big thing to look forward to especially around the holidays. As long as it’s not super late at night. People have pets and have to work, and kids have to go to bed early so as long it’s responsible, I don’t see a problem with that,” Michael Green said.

There are still questions surrounding the ordinance. Like how it would be enforced.

“I don’t know that this would change a whole lot. As far as enforcement goes, I don’t know that a whole lot would change. I think it would just allow for sparklers and novelties to be sold in retail stores,” Reynolds said.

