Mobile council members take another step toward Civic Center redevelopment

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The City Council on Tuesday made more than $34 million available for a planned redevelopment of the aging Civic Center and is close to a contract with a marketing firm that could include selling naming rights.

“It has been in progress for many decades, and we’re glad to see money being moved to actually move the project forward at the Civic Center,” Public Works Director James DeLapp said after Tuesday’s council meeting.

The first part of the redevelopment will begin at the end of next month when a contractor breaks ground on a six-story office building for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers on the southeast part of the property between Canal and Claiborne streets.

The council voted to move $34.15 million from the General Fund to the Capital Improvements Fund to support various aspects of the Civic Center plan. The bulk of that, $29 million, will go toward a city-owned parking deck for employees of the federal agency and to replace spaces lost by construction of the building.

DeLapp said he expects to the city to sign a contract for that within a month or two. The council would have to approve that, and then DeLapp said the building and garage would be completed at roughly the same time.

Beyond that, the city soon will invite companies to bid on an overhaul of the arena and theater. DeLapp said he expects to get a contract in the next month for 25% to 30% of the redesign. At that point, he said, the city will have a better idea of the cost, most recently estimated at $170 million.

DeLapp said it likely will take 12 to 13 months to redesign those buildings and then construction would take 18 months to two years.

Next week, the council is expected to vote on a contact with MELT LLC, an Atlanta marketing firm specializing in branding and sponsorship strategy. The firm will be tasked with luring corporate sponsors to pay for things like suites inside the new venue. The city also may sell naming rights the facilities.

DeLapp noted that has become the norm for sports stadiums, pointing to Hancock Whitney Bank’s sponsorship of the University of South Alabama’s football stadium as an example.

“That’s just something the city has overlooked for many, many years,” he said.

District 2 Councilman William Carroll, whose district includes the Civic Center, said he is pleased the project finally is getting off the ground.

“We’re moving forward with our promise to revitalize the Civic Center. … The money you saw today was to get it in place so we can move forward,” he said.

Carroll said he has asked to see design concepts for the parking deck to ensure that it fits with the zoning of the special district that comprises the Civic Center.

“We want it to be a vibrant building that matches the area and adheres to all the concepts there,” he said.

