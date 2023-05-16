Advertise With Us
MPD: 3 unoccupied vehicles shot up

File photo
File photo(WCAX)
By WALA Staff
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 1:35 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police are investigating after three unoccupied vehicles sustained gunfire Monday night.

The incident happened in the 7000 block of Westchester Drive, according to the Mobile Police Department.

Officers responded to a report of shots fired around 9:21 p.m. Monday and found that an unidentified individual or individuals in an unknown vehicle had fired several rounds, damaging three unoccupied vehicles.

The investigation is ongoing.

