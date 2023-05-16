MPD: 3 unoccupied vehicles shot up

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police are investigating after three unoccupied vehicles sustained gunfire Monday night.

The incident happened in the 7000 block of Westchester Drive, according to the Mobile Police Department.

Officers responded to a report of shots fired around 9:21 p.m. Monday and found that an unidentified individual or individuals in an unknown vehicle had fired several rounds, damaging three unoccupied vehicles.

The investigation is ongoing.

