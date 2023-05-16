Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

Peanut parade shooter pleads not guilty to murder, assault charges

In a horrific scene, parade-goers sought cover as gunfire erupted along the route where tens of thousands had gathered for the festival’s signature event.
Mekhi Lawton (pictured) is accused of firing deadly shots as the parade concluded along its...
Mekhi Lawton (pictured) is accused of firing deadly shots as the parade concluded along its Main Street route in Dothan last November.(Dothan Police Department)
By Ken Curtis
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 2:27 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The suspected National Peanut Festival parade shooter waived a hearing on Tuesday and pleaded not guilty to one count each of murder and assault, his attorney confirmed.

Mekhi Lawton, 19, is accused of firing deadly shots as the parade concluded along its Main Street route in Dothan last November.

In a horrific scene, parade-goers sought cover as gunfire erupted along the route where tens of thousands had gathered for the festival’s signature event.

Dothan police charged Lawton with shooting two men--Garyoun Fluellen, a 22-year-old man who died, and an unnamed victim who survived.

Related: Parade shooter had lawyer when he surrendered to police

Lawton surrendered about 12 hours later, accompanied by his attorney Adam E. Parker who believes the shooting could have been an act of self-defense.

Lawton has a tentative July 24 trial date.

National Peanut Festival parade shooter Mekhi Lawton will be found not guilty, his attorney predicted on Tuesday.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MCSO makes bust but no arrest
No drugs, no arrest – but bounty of cash for Mobile County Sheriff’s Office
A search and rescue operation was mounted after an Alabama Port Authority police cruiser...
Authorities: Officer’s body recovered after police cruiser goes into Mobile River
1 dead after shooting, stabbing in Semmes
1 dead after shooting, stabbing in Semmes
One killed in adult nightclub shooting in Prichard
One killed in adult nightclub shooting in Prichard
1 shot after domestic dispute on Forrest Street
UPDATE: Suspect in Forrest Street shooting surrenders

Latest News

Mobile man found guilty in 2017 murder
Rejecting self-defense, jury convicts Mobile man of 2017 murder
Redevelopment of Mobile Civic Center moving forward
Mobile council members take another step toward Civic Center redevelopment
Pictures from court records on investigation into Joshua Matthew Black
Leeds man sentenced on charges related to Jan. 6 US Capitol breach
The shooting happened at Bradford Place Wednesday morning.
Man indicted after 2 Shelby County Sheriff’s Deputies shot
Redevelopment of Mobile Civic Center moving forward
Redevelopment of Mobile Civic Center moving forward