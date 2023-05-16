Pensacola Symphony presents ‘Tchaikovsky Discovers America’
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Based on a momentous historical event, Tchaikovsky Discovers America tells of the great composer’s arrival in New York for the grand opening of Carnegie Hall in 1891 and his trip to Niagara Falls. A surprise encounter with Jennie, a young American girl, gives us a glimpse into Tchaikovsky’s life in Russia, his love of music and his fears of conducting.
After the concert, there will be an instrument petting zoo with musicians and a variety of hands-on activities with Blues Angel Music, Brush and Sketch, Making Waves Music Therapy, Pensacola MESS Hall and West Florida Public Libraries.
Tickets are $5 and may be purchased online at PensacolaSymphony.com, by phone at 850.435.2533 or at the door on the day of the performance.
Tchaikovsky Discovers America
May 20, 2023
10 a.m. – noon
Performing at:
Saenger Theatre
118 South Palafox Place
Pensacola, FL 32502
Pensacola Symphony Orchestra
205 East Zaragoza Street
Pensacola, FL 32502
850.435.2533
