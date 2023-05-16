Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

Priscilla Presley reaches settlement in dispute over her late daughter’s estate, reports say

FILE - Priscilla Presley arrives at the Celine Fall/Winter 2023 Fashion Show, Dec. 8, 2022, at...
FILE - Priscilla Presley arrives at the Celine Fall/Winter 2023 Fashion Show, Dec. 8, 2022, at The Wiltern in Los Angeles. On Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023, Priscilla Presley filed legal documents disputing who oversees the estate of her late daughter Lisa Marie Presley. Lisa Marie Presley, singer and only child of Elvis Presley, died at a hospital at age 54 on Jan. 12.(Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
By Gray News staff
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 12:38 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Priscilla Presley has agreed to a settlement in a dispute over her late daughter Lisa Marie Presley’s estate, according to multiple media reports.

Priscilla Presley’s attorney told a judge in Los Angeles on Tuesday that the parties have come to an agreement. Details were not disclosed.

Priscilla Presley and her granddaughter Riley Keough were at odds over the validity of a 2016 amendment to Lisa Marie Presley’s will, which removed her mom and a business manager as co-trustees in favor of Keough and her late brother.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MCSO makes bust but no arrest
No drugs, no arrest – but bounty of cash for Mobile County Sheriff’s Office
A search and rescue operation was mounted after an Alabama Port Authority police cruiser...
Authorities: Officer’s body recovered after police cruiser goes into Mobile River
1 dead after shooting, stabbing in Semmes
1 dead after shooting, stabbing in Semmes
One killed in adult nightclub shooting in Prichard
One killed in adult nightclub shooting in Prichard
1 shot after domestic dispute on Forrest Street
Mobile PD: 1 shot after domestic dispute on Forrest Street

Latest News

Khalil Watson Graduation
‘Anything is possible’: Paralyzed student walks across graduation stage with robotic exoskeleton
NASA researchers will spend a year living in a simulated Mars outpost.
NASA researchers to spend a year in simulated Mars base
It was a scary moment on home plate during a baseball game. (Source: WJXT/CNN)
Boy says he was 'lifted up a little bit' in a dust devil
Police are on the scene at Christina Street and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in Prichard...
Police chase ends at Christina Street and MLK in Prichard