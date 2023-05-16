Safe Catch Tuna Burger
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The folks from Safe Catch joined us on Studio10 to talk about what to look for when shopping for seafood. They also shared a recipe for a ‘Summer Tuna Burger’ using Safe Catch tuna.
BURGER INGREDIENTS
3 Cans of Safe Catch Tuna
2 Teaspoons Dijon mustard
1 Egg
2 Shallots (or white onion), Peeled and Cut into Chunks
½ Cup Coarse Bread Crumbs – we like panko bread crumbs for this recipe
1 Tablespoon Garlic Powder
½ Tablespoon Onion Powder
Salt and Pepper to Taste
1 Tablespoon Olive Oil or Butter
4-6 Buns of Choice
4-6 Slices of Cheese of Choice – we like pepper jack or Swiss
Toppings of Choice
TOOLS YOU’LL NEED
Medium Mixing Bowl
Small Bowl
Measuring Cups & Spoons
Spatula
Aluminum Foil
Cooking Spray
Egg Ring (Nice to have)
Knife
Cutting Board
Indoor or Outdoor Grill
INSTRUCTIONS
Begin by dicing your shallot (or onion) and placing it in the mixing bowl
Next, crack your egg and beat egg in separate bowl, then add to your mixing bowl
Add dry spices and Dijon mustard to the egg and onion mixture. Mix until incorporated
Open each can of Safe Catch Tuna and flake the fish in the can (Do Not drain), then pour each into mixing bowl
Fold in your bread crumps in the bowl with a spatula until evenly mixed together (set aside for 5 mins)
Preheat grill on high, then fold a single sheet of aluminum foil in half to create a double layer, to cover the grill grate
Coat foil generously with cooking spray
Use a 1/3 cup to scoop salmon burger mix and either form by hand or place inside an egg ring to create the classic burger shape
Cook each side 4-5 minutes on grill, or until golden brown
Add cheese before removing from grill
SERVING SUGGESTION
Toast your buns for an added crunch and top your salmon burgers with your favorite toppings. We love this recipe because it’s so versatile – the salmon adds so much flavor and tons of lean, clean protein!
This recipe could easily be adjusted to include your favorite seasonings too! Think of this recipe as the “starter” for YOUR favorite Tuna Summer Burger.
Find more great recipes at safecatch.com.
