Safe Catch Tuna Burger

BURGER INGREDIENTS

3 Cans of Safe Catch Tuna

2 Teaspoons Dijon mustard

1 Egg

2 Shallots (or white onion), Peeled and Cut into Chunks

½ Cup Coarse Bread Crumbs – we like panko bread crumbs for this recipe

1 Tablespoon Garlic Powder

½ Tablespoon Onion Powder

Salt and Pepper to Taste

1 Tablespoon Olive Oil or Butter

4-6 Buns of Choice

4-6 Slices of Cheese of Choice – we like pepper jack or Swiss

Toppings of Choice

TOOLS YOU’LL NEED

Medium Mixing Bowl

Small Bowl

Measuring Cups & Spoons

Spatula

Aluminum Foil

Cooking Spray

Egg Ring (Nice to have)

Knife

Cutting Board

Indoor or Outdoor Grill

INSTRUCTIONS

Begin by dicing your shallot (or onion) and placing it in the mixing bowl

Next, crack your egg and beat egg in separate bowl, then add to your mixing bowl

Add dry spices and Dijon mustard to the egg and onion mixture. Mix until incorporated

Open each can of Safe Catch Tuna and flake the fish in the can (Do Not drain), then pour each into mixing bowl

Fold in your bread crumps in the bowl with a spatula until evenly mixed together (set aside for 5 mins)

Preheat grill on high, then fold a single sheet of aluminum foil in half to create a double layer, to cover the grill grate

Coat foil generously with cooking spray

Use a 1/3 cup to scoop salmon burger mix and either form by hand or place inside an egg ring to create the classic burger shape

Cook each side 4-5 minutes on grill, or until golden brown

Add cheese before removing from grill

SERVING SUGGESTION

Toast your buns for an added crunch and top your salmon burgers with your favorite toppings. We love this recipe because it’s so versatile – the salmon adds so much flavor and tons of lean, clean protein!

This recipe could easily be adjusted to include your favorite seasonings too! Think of this recipe as the “starter” for YOUR favorite Tuna Summer Burger.

Find more great recipes at safecatch.com.

