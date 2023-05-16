Scattered storms to continue

(WALA) - We’ll see scattered storms through the early evening. Some of these will continue to be briefly heavy. They’ll wind down as the night goes along. Expect a good chance of storms again for Wednesday.

Wednesday will start humid and quiet with lows around 70. As the day goes along, it will heat up quickly. By early afternoon we will top out in the mid-80s with heat index values around 90. Yikes!

As that heat builds in the afternoon thunderstorms will begin to pop up. These will be brief but heavy, and will help to cool off the sizzling heat. Thursday will be similar, except the heat will back off a bit. Highs will be in the upper 80s instead of the low 90s.

Late in the week, we will see few showers and storms and the highs will back off a couple more degrees, although it will still be quite warm in the mid- to upper 80s.

